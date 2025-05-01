Kia Clavis first look: New MPV teased ahead of May 8 launch, features revealed

Kia has recently stirred the automobile industry with a sneak peek into its upcoming car, the Clavis. The teaser film, released in Kia's distinctive style, presents the Clavis in an intriguing light, navigating through the wilderness and encountering a mysterious Viking warrior. The film begins with a captivating shot of a silver Clavis, winding its way through the wilderness. The vehicle cuts through the silvery mist of the woods, its LED Daytime Running Lights(DRLs) glowing like the eyes of a nocturnal creature.

Kia Clavis, by the looks of it, will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, and Toyota Innova Hycross. Kia is expected to unveil this car on May 8, bringing a new sense of competition to the segment. Despite its striking resemblance to Kia Carens, the company has said that it'll be completely different and not a mere facelift.

The Advanced ADAS 2.0 Technology

The scene also confirms Clavis's advanced ADAS 2.0 technology, which allows it to detect the presence of any object in its path and slow down to a halt. The ADAS, or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, is a set of systems used in vehicles to provide an intelligent and comfortable driving experience.

The ADAS 2.0 technology in the Clavis is a step up from its predecessor, offering enhanced safety features and a more intuitive driving experience. This technology is designed to detect and respond to potential hazards, ensuring the safety of both the driver and the pedestrians.

Under the hood, Kia Clavis is expected to feature a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine, pushing down 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. Like Carens, there will also be a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine option that produces 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque and is available with a 6-speed iMT transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; alongside a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which generates 115 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque and can be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

In the teaser, as the Kia Clavis slows down, the LED headlamps illuminate the face of a mysterious Viking warrior standing in its path. The warrior's headgear sports a unique design, strikingly similar to the front design of the Clavis. This encounter between the modern marvel and the ancient warrior is a symbolic representation of the fusion of advanced technology and timeless design that the Clavis embodies.

The teaser ends with the words "The Clavis. Coming Soon" appears on the screen, accompanied by heightened music.