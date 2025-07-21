Khushi Mukherjee's bold, daring photoshoot sparks backlash; Netizens slam her for 'Indecency'

Social media influencer and Splitsvilla fame Khushi Mukherjee is back with yet another bold and risqué fashion photoshoot. Known for her carefree persona and unapologetic attitude toward flaunting her assets, the actor has become a sensation on social media.

Khushi has often made headlines for stepping out in daring sartorial choices, frequently drawing criticism for appearing in public wearing skimpy outfits. Her clothing has repeatedly sparked controversy, with even random passersby urging her to dress more decently.

Once again, Khushi made a head-turning appearance and set Instagram ablaze with her fashion. On Sunday, Khushi shared a series of videos from a recent photoshoot. In one, she posed draped in nothing but a fur blanket. In another, she wore a crop jacket paired with jeans and high boots.

Netizens were quick to criticize the shoot, accusing Khushi of promoting vulgarity. Many even called for strict action from the authorities, calling it an explicit and inappropriate display on social media.



Work front

Khushi Mukherjee has bagged JioHotstar's upcoming reality show 'The Society,' which is set to stream on the platform from 21st July, 2025. The show will be hosted by Munawar Faruqui.

Speaking about being part of the show, Khushi shares, "It's a very special feeling to be a part of such a wonderful show like 'The Society'. I am super excited. The show has got a very interesting format and guess what? It has actually got a fixed uniform for everyone. So far, opinions have been formed around me primarily regarding my outfit choices. But here in the show, everyone is wearing the same uniform & for the first time ever, the audience will get to see the real side of Khushi and who she is in real life. I am extremely grateful to JioHotstar and 'The Society' for making me a part of it and most importantly, giving me such a beautiful platform where I can be my unfiltered best and the audience can understand the real me. The society in the real world couldn't accept me apparently due to my choice of clothes. So, I am really looking forward to seeing whether I will be accepted here for being who I am in real life. My mind is currently filled with excitement and curiosity and I am looking forward to putting my A game in the show. Fingers crossed and I'm looking forward to it."