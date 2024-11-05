The rumours of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been in the air for a while and even though the two actors have never addressed it publicly, they have not denied it either. From attending wedding bashes together to being spotted in and around the city, netizens love that they look so much in love with each other. The dating rumours started after the release of their first movie together, 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar, and it has only gotten stronger with time.

Recently, Khushi Kapoor rang in her 24th birthday, and of course, Vedang was a part of the celebrations. The actress took to Instagram to share snippets of the 'pajama party' and in the caption mentioned, "Chapter 24. My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration."

In the pictures, Khushi can be seen celebrating not only with rumoured beau Vedang Raina but also with her father, Boney Kapoor, and some of her closest friends, including Shanaya Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap. She had a 'Princess Diaries' themed pajama party celebration where all her girlfriends were seen wearing pink matching outfits that had the initials of the actress 'KK' stitched on the pocket. On the other hand, Khushi wore a striped blue pajama set along with a tiara and had Vedang twin with her, creating an adorable moment.

The celebrations were laid back, cosy and intimate, where Khushi and her friends enjoyed sips of wine and cake along. In one of the pictures, the actress was also spotted sitting in front of a canvas, suggesting that might have been one of the activities everyone indulged in that night. The house was decorated with pink and golden balloons that gave an absolute royalty and princessy feel.

Fans are speculating that this could be a sign that Vedang and Khushi's relationship is only getting stronger with time. While Vedang was last seen in Alia Bhatt starrer 'Jigra' Khushi has not been in a film since her debut movie 'The Archies'- the rumoured couple have done quite a few advertisements together, but their fans and followers would like to see them in a movie soon.

