A galaxy of B-town stars and close friends gathered to ring in Sonam Kapoor's pre-birthday bash. From family members like Maheep Kapoor, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja, and brother Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, to Bollywood A-listers such as Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, made head-turning appearances at the party.

Sonam's cousin Khushi Kapoor also made an appearance, she arrived with her rumoured beau, actor Vedang Raina.

Several photos and videos from the celebration have gone viral. In one of the clips, Sonam Kapoor is seen cutting her birthday cake and lovingly feeding a piece to her husband, Anand.

Amidst the joyful celebrations and dancing, a video featuring Khushi and Vedang has also surfaced online. The clip shows Khushi allegedly upset about something; in the clip, she was storming out of the party. Vedang, the doting boyfriend, runs after her, grabs her hand, and urges her to listen.

In the video, the two appear to be in a tense argument, with Vedang even showing something to Khushi on his phone. The moment was closely zoomed in on by paparazzi and later shared on a paparazzi page late at night.

As the video went viral, netizens slammed the paparazzi for invading the couple's privacy. Social media users expressed that every couple goes through fights and disagreements, and such nosy behaviour by paparazzi is unacceptable.

A user wrote, "You guys are going to the lowest low now! This is disgusting. Its their personal life leave them alone."

A netizen commented, "This is some very cheap level of invading a person's privacy!! Shame on you.."

The next user said, "Shameless media as always.."

Meanwhile, for Sonam's pre-birthday celebrations, Khushi and Vedang were seen twinning in black. Khushi looked adorable in a black dress with a white cross-back, while Vedang kept it casual in a black shirt and jeans.

Work Front

Khushi and Vedang made their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023, and have reportedly been dating since then. The couple are often spotted vacationing together and going on casual dates.

Recently, Vedang Raina celebrated his 25th birthday with rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor and friends.