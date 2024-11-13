Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's dating rumours have been in the air for a long time now. From being spotted at wedding events to walking the ramp and doing advertisements together, they are one of Bollywood's favourite Gen-Z couples. These rumours started after the release of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies,' where the two were co-stars. While none of them have publicly acknowledged their relationship, they do not shy away from being seen together.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar India, the young actress spoke about her dating life and people's interest in it. She said, "It's definitely new for me, and it's not something I had to put much thought into before. I would like my work to be the main focus. I understand there's a certain curiosity when you're in the public eye but I think it's best to keep your personal life private and let your work be the priority."

Talking about work she mentioned that she does seek advice from her family but did not mention if Vedang gives her any tidbits about work. Khushi mentions, "I go to Janhvi, Dad, and Arjun (Kapoor) bhaiyya (brother the most). They have many more years of knowledge than me. So it definitely helps to get their opinion on things when I'm not entirely sure of how to handle certain situations."

A few days back, Vedang also attended Khushi's pajama party for her birthday. The two were seen twinning in matching blue pajama sets and posed for pictures with close friends. As the actress rang in her 24th birthday with her rumoured beau Vedang Raina, fans could not help but root for their relationship and for them to work together soon. Their fans and followers also speculated if this was their way to announce things officially.

On the work front, Vedang was last seen in Alia Bhatt-starer Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, while Khushi was seen in her debut movie 'The Archies' and is likely to be seen opposite Junaid Khan in Advait Chandan's next.