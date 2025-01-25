Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are Bollywood's favourite Gen Z couple. From walking on ramps together to walking into wedding parties hand in hand, fans love to get a glimpse of them. Both young actors have never admitted to dating one another, but they have not denied the rumours either. Their fans and followers are always eager to know details about their love lives, especially because they seem like a fun, young, relatable couple. Recently, Khushi shared an insight into her love life, leaving fans slightly baffled.

In an interview with Connect Cine, during a rapid-fire question round, Khushi admitted that she has never been proposed to, which has confused fans. Netizens are wondering why Vedang has never asked Khushi or whether he is waiting to pop the question in a bigger and better way.

When asked if there is a romantic moment that she would like to capture in her phone, Khushi in the interview said, "Not necessarily, but if I had to choose one thing, then I think I would say a proposal." The actress was immediately asked if there was any proposal that had left an impact on her, she admitted, "I have not been proposed to yet."

Rumours about Khushi and Vedang started to circulate after the release of their debut film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. In the film, Khushi played Betty Cooper, and Vedang played Reggie Mantle. While the two have not shared screen space since then, they have appeared in advertisements together, and fans are convinced that they have impeccable on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

Vedang is also a part of all of Khushi's big day-to-day celebrations including attending her friend Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding or wearing matching pyjamas on Khushi's birthday.

On the work front, Vedang was last seen in Alia Bhatt starrer 'Jigra' while Khushi is all set for her second film 'Loveyapa' which is a romantic comedy where she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan.