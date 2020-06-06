Khushbu Sundar, who is a good friend of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, has spoken about the two iconic Tamil actors foraying into politics.

The actress-turned-politics has admitted that there is a vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics after the deaths of former Chief Ministers like J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. She is of the view that people might be looking for the third front, but spokesperson from the Congress is unsure of alliance with the third front.

'I want people from the film industry to come into politics'

"We still don't know what Rajinikanth's ideas are for the state and the people, while Kamal Haasan has done well for himself in the last elections. We'll have to wait and watch, but the elections will be different. I hope Rajinikanth starts his party early because I want people from the film industry to come into politics — it shouldn't end with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan — but other youngsters should come and make a difference.

If you have backing of the people and they trust you, then whoever is interested in politics should take the plunge. I must also say that Rajinikanth shouldn't be the kingmaker but he also has to be the king. Only then people are going to vote for him," the Daily Guardian quoted her as saying.

The congress-DMK alliance won 38 seats in the 2019 general elections.

Rajinikanth is planning to contest the next Tamil Nadu assembly elections, scheduled to be held in next April-May. The Tamil superstar had announced earlier that he was not aspiring to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, but indicated that he wanted to be a Kingmaker.

Whereas Kamal Haasan has floated his Makkal Needhi Maiam and contested the general elections last year.