Fans of Rajinikanth are all excited for Darbar, which is slated for release on January 9. The first song of the film - Chuma Kizhi - sung by SP Balasubramaniam and composed by Anirudh Ravichander was unveiled recently.

While a few of the fans are eagerly waiting for Darbar, some others have already started celebrating Thalaivar 168. Jyothika and Keerthy Suresh will reportedly play the leading ladies of the film. However, it has not been officially confirmed yet.

According to the latest reports, actress Khushbu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. Khushbu is one of the top actresses from the 90s and she has done several films with Rajinikanth.

Thalaivar 168 is being produced by Sun Pictures, who have made films like Enthiran and Petta with superstar Rajinikanth. The film will be directed by Siruthai Siva of Viswasam fame. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for this film.

The film is yet to go on floors. Meanwhile, Darbar is all set to release in Tamil and Telugu. The film has Nayanthara as the leading lady. Rajinikanth is playing Adithya Arunasalam in this film, which will see him as a cop after 25 years. Nivetha Thomas is playing Rajinikanth's daughter and Suneil Shetty is the lead antagonist. The film is releasing with the same title in Telugu too.