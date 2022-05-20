Although two workers have been rescued on early Friday morning, 10 persons are still trapped under the debris of an under-construction tunnel that collapsed late Wednesday evening on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Khooni Nalla area of Ramban district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramban Mohita Sharma said that an under-construction tunnel was collapsed, and some persons are trapped under the debris. She confirmed that two persons have been rescued and an operation is going on to rescue other persons trapped under the debris, she added.

Rescue operations underway in Khooni Nala rescue trapped persons, reports said, adding, "the rescue operation started at midnight and was going on in full swing with rock breakers being used to reach the trapped people".

"At around 10.15 pm, the Adit tunnel of T3 caved-in, near Khooni Nallah, Ramban on Srinagar Jammu National Highway trapping 12 workers of Sarla Company working at the site", official sources said.

The rescue operation started at midnight, as shooting stones remained active after the incident. Rescue operation is still going on and is likely to take more time, as rock breakers are being used to create space for reaching the trapped persons.

Union Ministry monitoring rescue operation

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh is in touch with the local administration to monitor ongoing rescue operations.

hospitalised with injuries. Rescue operations going on in full swing. Civil administration and Police authorities are monitoring the situation. 2/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 20, 2022

"Unfortunate incident of collapse of an under-construction tunnel on National Highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu in district Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir. I'm in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Sh. Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 workers are trapped under the debris. Another 2 were rescued and hospitalized with injuries. Rescue operations going on in full swing. Civil administration and Police authorities are monitoring the situation", he tweeted.

Details of labourers missing

Jadav Roy -23 West Bengal. Gautam Roy -22 West Bengal. Sudhir Roy -31 West Bengal. Dipak Roy-33 West Bengal. Parimal Roy -38 West Bengal. Shiva Chowhn -26 Assam. Nawaraj Chowdhury -26 Nepal. Kushi Ram -25 Nepal. Muzaffar -38 J&K. Israt -30 J&K.

Workers Hospitalised

Vishnu Gola -33 Jharkhand. Ameen -26 J&K.

Widening work on treacherous terrain is going on

Work on the widening of the 36-kilometer Ramban-Banihal project is going on as part of the prestigious project to widen the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Ramban-Banihal stretch is the most 'treacherous' terrain on Jammu-Srinagar national highway as this stretch is full of 'trouble points'.

In some portions of the Ramban-Banihal stretch, there was a lot of damage, so we realigned the project. After realignment, this stretch is going to be completed by December 2024.

Landslide-prone spots and sinking areas were bypassed in the realigned project.

In the total 36-Km Ramban-Banihal stretch, 14-km of the route between Marog and Makarkote villages was full of 'trouble points'. Executing agencies were finding it difficult to work this treacherous stretch so it was decided to realign the project to skip vulnerable spots.

Sources said that all major dangerous points, including Marog, Panthial, Khuni Nullah, Digdol, and Battery Chashma, have been bypassed after realignment. To avoid landslide-prone and sinking areas, tunnels and bridges would be constructed as per realigned project.