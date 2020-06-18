(IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has shared a glimpse of her sister and make-up mogul Kylie Jenners stunning pink-themed $50 million private jet.

In Khole's post on Instagram Stories, itcan be seen that the words "Kylie Air" is written in the same font that is used on Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin products. It could also be seen that the seat is in hues of pink, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kylie spent "an estimated $50 million to $70 million on a Global Express Jet" that she had fitted out "in the theme of daughter Stormi's birthday" in February, according to the portal PageSix.

The make-up mogul had earlier shared a photograph of her daughter Stormi travelling in a purple-coloured jet for her "first Disney trip."