Looks like Khloe Kardashian has moved on and she doesn't want to waste any more time bickering about her failed relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The 39-year old took to Instagram and posted a photo of her along with her girlfriends, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. By coming out in a very risky bedazzled outfit, the three made sure that Tristian knows what he is missing. In the steamy photo, Khloe can be seen wearing a see-through catsuit that is completely covered from head to toe with sparkling crystals.

Among her companions, Kourtney rocked a similar sparkling dress that showed off her black bra and underwear. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner decided to go retro wearing a red-latex minidress along with long white gloves with white heels and black tights.

The girls stood and posed differently oozing confidence in the different photo's they uploaded. In one of the photos, they can be seen grabbing Kourtney's bottoms. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings shared three of the same photos on her own Instagram account and captioned it, "Smile for the camera."

The photos have come out after a week since Khloe found out that her boyfriend is cheating on her with Jordyn Woods. Woods, 21, was caught making out with the NBA star at a party on February 17. Though Woods tried to deny those allegations when Khloe initially confronted her but, after a point of time, she confessed that those allegations were indeed true.

This Instagram post is one of her first public posts on the photo-sharing platform ever since she broke up. Last week, she was seen out in public when she attended the PrettyLittleThing event in Los Angeles. Though it has been reported before that Khloe was having a tough time to wrap her head around the fact that Tristan cheated on her but, with her family beside her, she sure will strengthen up.