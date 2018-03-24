Khichdi, the iconic sitcom, is making a comeback with a new season and the makers have released the promo on March 24.

The promo features all the original cast of Khichdi including Hansa (played by Supriya Pathak), Babuji (Anang Desai), her husband Praful (Rajeev Mehta), sister-in-law Jayshree (Vandana Pathak) and JD Majethia as Himanshu.

Going by the short video, it seems the Parekh family hasn't changed a bit since it was last telecast.

Riding on waves of stupidity, they're coming to drown you in laughter.#Khichdi, sets sail from 14th April at 8pm only on STAR PLUS. pic.twitter.com/bmjR3xvWqD — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) March 24, 2018

Fans too are excited to watch their favorite show. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions.

Iam sooo excited for this ?? cant wait..thank god old cast is there iam sure this gonna rock like old time "Old Is Gold " — suzanne D'souza (@suzaandsouza23) March 24, 2018 Wow wow wow.... so happy to get this news.... thanks @StarPlus for bringing back kichdi...????? — Ranilya (@ranilya_dr) March 24, 2018 Wow man...!! So excited.. Bring it on...!! One good decision from your channel after so long. — Lax_ShivIkan (@PKJlax_Shivikan) March 24, 2018

The teaser announces that the comedy show will be available on digital platform Hotstar from April 14 onwards.

A source close to the show told Indianexpress.com: "While many shows usually don't launch during IPL, the makers and channel are confident that Khichdi will continue to shine even when the nation would be busy watching matches on television. The show has been loved by people all across and the makers promise to stand up to all expectations."

Yesteryear actress Renuka Shahane of Hum Apke Hai Koun fame is making a comeback with the sitcom. The actress will do a cameo but has an interesting role to play.

Khichdi revolves around a Gujarati family the Parekhs, who live in an old mansion. The family consists of people who solved several problems together but in their own inimitable style.

The first season of Khichdi aired from 2000-2004 and won millions of hearts. However, the second season, titled Instant Khichdi (2005), was pulled off air within a year. Later in 2010, the makers came up with a film Khichdi: The Movie with the same characters.