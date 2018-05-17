A brand new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to start soon. Names of some probable contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 are already out.

Host Rohit Shetty is all set to appear on the small screen with some dare-devil stunts for the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Although none of the contestants are confirmed, reports in media have revealed a few celebrities who could appear in the latest season.

According to Bombay Times, Naamkarann actor Zain Imam will be one of the contestants in season 9 of the reality show. "I am in talks over it. Let's see how it works out," the publication quoted Imam as saying.

Some reports came up with names of other actors like actor Karan Patel, Avika Gor and Jasmin Bhasin, Kirti Kharbanda and Mandana Karimi as probable participants of the show.

Singer Aditya Narayan and former cricketer Sreesanth have also reportedly been approached for the show. Some reports claimed comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa could also be possible participants.

Bharti confirmed that she was approached by the makers of the show, but nothing was confirmed.

"Yes, we were called by the channel but we said we would revert later. Post that, they did not get in touch with us. I am laughing at the news of us being on the show," she told Bollywoodlife.

Bharti further said she would love to be a part of the show. "When I did Jhalak and Nach Baliye, I broke perceptions that an overweight girl cannot dance. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show I be happy to announce that I am a part of. I would be pushing my boundaries. Moreover, Haarsh has become a Khatron Ka Khiladi already after marriage by managing me (laughs out loud). As a wife, I would love if he won it," she told the entertainment portal.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Dancer Shantanu Maheshwari was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, which was shot in Spain.