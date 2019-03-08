Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has reached its finale with six finalists – Bharti Singh, Punit Pathak, Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni and Shamita Shetty – fighting it out to win the trophy.

While fans must be rooting for their favourite contestant, the winner of the season has already been revealed. A few websites claimed that Punit has won the trophy, however, according to a report in SpotboyE, Aditya Narayan will beat the rest and emerge as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

The grand finale episode will be aired on Colors TV channel at 9 pm on March 10. The episode will see some never-seen-before death-defying stunts performed by the finalists. It will also be graced by none other than Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who had earlier hosted many seasons of the stunt-based show.

In the recent episode of KKK9, fans witnessed an interesting turnaround when Bharti in order to secure herself in the finale, misguided Ridhima during a task. This didn't go down well with Ridhima's fans, who trolled the comedian online. Talking about this controversy, Ridhima had told the portal, "I am finding this very wrong. Anyone who is trolling her I am deleting those comments from my social media. I am not at all responding to it. In fact, today I have met Bharti so will try to make a video with her saying dekhiye bhai hum dost hain. And we were just playing the game, so there is no need of trolling her."

She further added: "See, if all of three of us would have played fair, then I don't think it would make any sense to play the game. Honestly, that day physically and mentally, I was so tired that I didn't want to take anyone's load. In case, if I would have been in my mental frame of my mind. I also would have done the same. Today, if I and Bharti are working together, then it's proof that we are still friends. I don't support them (trolls) at all."