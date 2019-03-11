The Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner was declared on Sunday, March 10, in a grand finale televised on Colors. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant Punit Pathak took home the trophy. Former KKK host and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was the guest of the finale.

Punit Pathak, who is a choreographer and actor by profession, won prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. Akshay Kumar also presented a sword that he used in his upcoming movie Kesari.

"Nothing comes easy for me this win was due to sheer hard work, focus, determination and self-believe. It feels great to be crowned as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Winning a show that directs its participants to face their fears and overcome them, does wonders to their confidence. I would like to thank Rohit sir and my fellow-participants for this opportunity,"

Punit Pathak said after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Punit Pathak's co-contestant and singer-actor Aditya Narayan was by his side on the stage. Punit had earlier saved Aditya from elimination when he performed a stunt in his place as the singer had suffered an eye injury. Aditya Narayan did perform some daredevil stunts in the last few episodes.

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has been the longest serving host of the adventure reality show, said: "Watching the participants push their boundaries has always been an incredible experience and I have witnessed that best on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Punit Pathak has been a well deserving winner as he fought all odds and took all the challenges head-on. I am extremely proud of each and every contestant who bravely fought their fears. Together we had a great time and a memorable experience."

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 contestants included Aditya Narayan, film actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shamita Shetty, Balika Vadhu famed actress Avika Gor, former cricketer, actor and Bigg Boss contestant S Sreesanth, television producer and former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta, actor Aly Gony, comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Harsh Limbachiya, actress-model Jasmin Bhasin, actor Zain Imam, and winner Punit Pathak.

