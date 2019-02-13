Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (KKK9) has been in news since its inception. From the dare-devil stunts by contestants, the elimination rounds to the comedy stints, each episode keeps the viewers engrossed. In fact, KKK9 is one of the top shows in Indian television terms of TRP ratings.

The format of Rohit Shetty's reality show involves performing stunts with a lot of creepy creatures, some of which are poisonous as well.

However, the recent episodes of KKK9 where contestants performed with live creatures like crocodiles, snakes and scorpions, seems to have miffed most of the viewers, who felt that the creatures were not real. On Twitter, fans are bashing the makers claiming the episodes to be fake.

One of the viewers tweeted: "Why don't you show the part where they put snakes and scorpions in mouth? Because it's fake bakwaas #kkk9."

Another said: "2 stunt in last2weeks are fake in last week(2-3feb)crocodile stunt is fake, crocs are not move in the frame in which stunt are performed they moved in different frame in these week(9-10feb) the stunt in which animals has to put in the mouth is also fake #KhatronKeKhiladi #KKK9."

Take a look at a few more tweets:

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is just a couple of weeks away from the finale. After Zain Imam and Harsh Limbachiyaa got eliminated from the show recently, Vikas Gupta was disqualified for taking drugs.