Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 recently ended with Punit Pathak emerging as the winner of the season. He defeated Aditya Narayan (first runner-up) and Ridhima Pandit (second runner-up). While Punit was certainly a deserving contestant to win the trophy, Aditya and Ridhima missed the golden opportunity to take home the coveted trophy by a small margin.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Ridhima opened up on how it feels to reach the finale yet not bag the trophy. The actress started off by saying that she is proud and lucky to have reached the finale. However, being claustrophobic, she admitted having aborted a couple of stunts. She further praised the boys – Punit and Aditya, as they have always completed their tasks. "I have certain weaknesses like, for one, I'm claustrophobic. I couldn't completely rid myself of that fear and due to it, I even aborted a couple of stunts," she said.

Speaking about the finale task, Ridhima said that she could have won it but lost out on time when she couldn't open the carabiner. "I know for a fact that maybe I could have won it in the last stunt because it didn't need physical strength as such. I had to jump from the car to the truck and open the lock. I was very calm. When I tried opening the carabiner, it didn't open that's where I lost out on time and I was almost in tears," she added.

However, Ridhima believes that Punit and Aditya were definitely better than her. "No excuses, I think they were definitely better than me. In fact, so many times I got Punit and Aditya in partner tasks, and they have been of great help. Definitely, they are stronger than me. The finale stunt was very nice. I could have won it actually," she concluded.