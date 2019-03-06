After entertaining viewers for more than two months with a high dose of adrenaline rush and daredevil stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has entered its finale.

The grand finale episode will see some never-seen-before death-defying stunts performed by the finalists - Punit Pathak, Shamita Shetty, Aly Goni, Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan and Bharti Singh.

Now, to make the episode super exciting, makers have given a chance to viewers to watch the grand finale live.

How to witness KKK9 live?

Fans need to participate in a contest by liking the below post on Colors' Twitter handle. Use hashtags #KKK9 and #JigarPeTrigger, tag contestants along with the answer. The lucky winner/winners will get chance to witness the grand finale episode live.

The episode will also be graced by none other than Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who had earlier hosted many seasons of the stunt-based show. Akshay has brought another contest for his fans to watch the finale live. Watch the video below to know how.

While the grand finale episode will be aired on Colors TV channel on March 10 at 9 pm, for those unable to access television set, can watch the episode live on Jio TV (only for Jio subscribers) and Airtel TV (for Airtel subscribers). For Vodafone and BSNL users, they can download Vodafone Play and Mobile TV, respectively, to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 live on their mobile phones.