For the past one month or so, rumours have been doing the rounds that Ridhima Pandit and Shamita Shetty are not on good terms on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. In fact, the buzz was that the actresses had such a big argument over them sporting similar hairstyles and shoes that other contestants had to intervene to pacify them.

However, when SpotboyE contacted Ridhima, she denied any fight between the two. "Oh God, I don't know why certain things never happen but yet they're written about with so much emphasis," she said, adding, "Trust me, Shamita and I had no fight whatsoever. In fact, just sometime back, we even had a chat on the phone."

Ridhima continued, "Our clothes were all done by designers. Why on earth would I blame Shamita even if we both had same or similar attires? Nothing was copied from either side, and it was just one of those moments where Rohit sir (Shetty) had joked about something and Aditya had written a rap,which led to the speculation in question. But so much? I still can't believe it."

Further denying any animosity between her and Shamita, the Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant actress said that she and Shamita were collaborating for an assignment and later meeting again with Akshay Kumar when the winner of KKK9 will be declared.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, fans witnessed an interesting turnaround when Bharti Singh in order to secure herself in the finale, misguided Ridhima during a task. This didn't go down well with Ridhima's fans, who trolled the comedian online.

Talking about this controversy, Ridhima told the portal, "I am finding this very wrong. Anyone who is trolling her I am deleting those comments from my social media. See, if all of three of us would have played fair, then I don't think it would make any sense to play the game. Honestly, that day physically and mentally, I was so tired that I didn't want to take anyone's load. In case, if I would have been in the mental frame of my mind. I also would have done the same. Today, if I and Bharti are working together, then it's proof that we are still friends. I don't support them (trolls) at all."