It's that time of the year again when the weekends would be filled with major dose of thrill and adrenaline rush as the most adventurous reality show – 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' – is all set to be back.

The most popular reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, sees some of the biggest names every year. And this year would be no different. Several names of the celebrities who are expected to take part in KKK 13 are already doing rounds on internet. So, let's take a look at the list of contestants who have already been confirmed or may join the show this year.

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss Marathi winner and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare is among those celebrities who have been already confirmed for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Shiv himself has also confirmed the news and said in a statement, "Being a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is an adventure like no other. It's not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me."

He further added, "I have overcome many fears in my life, and I'm thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I'm ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show."

Anjum Fakih

'Kundali Bhagya' fame Anjum Fakih has also been confirmed for the upcoming adventure reality show on Colors TV. In an interview with Tribune, Anjum said, "Joining the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been an exhilarating experience, and I am thrilled to step out of my comfort zone to explore the world of reality television. The challenges on the show are intense, but I have confidence in my strengths." She also said that she is all set to face her fears "head-on" and will make the most of the opportunity.

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Popular TV actress Ruhi Chaturvedi, who bid goodbye to her show 'Kundali Bhagya' last month, has also been finalised for the show. Last week in an interview with ETimes, Ruhi said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is a dream come true for me, and when this opportunity came I knew that no matter what, I will do it. I was always hardcore into fitness, but ever since I got this chance, I am doing the extra work on my workout sessions, my diet, altogether on my fitness regime."

Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand, who is best known for starring in 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewali', has also confirmed her participation in KKK 13. In a press statement, Anjali said, "I have great respect for all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi because conquering one's fears on television while competing with some of the strongest celebrities is no cakewalk. I'm ready to battle my phobias and explore a foreign terrain with my fellow contestants. I don't get spooked easily so it will be interesting to see how well I handle challenges on this show. I'm excited to find out what surprises and dangers this edition has in store for me."

Apart from these four, a few other names of prospective participants, including Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sharad Malhotra and Nyrraa Banerji, are also doing the rounds online.

During Bigg Boss 16, contestant Shalin Bhanot had bagged an opportunity to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, he had refused the offer at that time, claiming that he is scared of creepy crawlies. However, it is not clear yet if he will be a participant.

The final list of participants is yet to be announced by the makers along with the final time and date for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere.