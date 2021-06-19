Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood got injured on the sets of the adventure-based reality show and was rushed to the hospital. According to ETimes TV report, he suffered an injury on his wrist three-four days ago while performing a risky stunt and was crying in pain. Though he was given the option of taking rest for two-three days, he chose to return to the set in Cape Town.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Varun's girlfriend Divya Agarwal said, "It was just a minor injury, a thumb ligament tear. He takes his injuries as his glory, so no problem. I am also ok. He is doing fine, nothing serious. It happened while performing a task. He feels very proud if he gets injured while performing a task. He takes it as a challenge and then gets excited to perform with the injury."

'Varun loves challenges'

Divya, who has known Varun for quite a long time now, said that he takes his tasks and fitness very seriously. "Varun keeps working out all the time and loves challenges." The couple is constantly in touch with each other, however, Divya is a little worried that Varun should not over-exert himself on the show that may lead to bigger injuries.

Apart from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', Varun was previously seen participating in other reality shows such as 'Roadies', 'Splitsvilla' and 'Ace of Space'. On May 6, Varun left for the shoot along with other participants, including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to premiere in July?

Recently, the promo of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11', hosted by Rohit Shetty, was aired on television. According to reports, the show will most likely replace Madhuri Dixit's 'Dance Deewane 3' on Colors TV and will premiere in July during the weekend slot. Earlier, contestant Rahul Vaidya had confirmed the same in one of his Instagram posts.