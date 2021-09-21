The grand finale of the popular stunt-based reality show of Indian television, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11, is all set to take place on September 26. Though the episodes were shot in Cape Town, the finale will happen in Mumbai.

Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari are the top five finalists of the show who will be competing to win the title of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11. The winner of the show will be awarded the trophy by the host Rohit Shetty along with a new car.

On Tuesday, the contestants were spotted dressed up in their best attires for the finale shoot at Mumbai's Film City. Many of the contestants shared selfies and photos from the finale event on their social media handles and one such post created speculations among the fans as the netizens are quite excited to know who is going to take the trophy.

Did Arjun Bijlani win the show?

A BTS video from the KKK11 finale showed Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill and Arjun Bijlani pouting and posing. However, Arjun Bijlani also shared a separate picture of himself on his Instagram account and captioned it as, 'Wish me luck .. !!'. Within no time, his Instagram comments section was filled with good wishes from his fans and followers.

Along with fans, actress Ridhi Dogra was also commented on Bijlani's post that grabbed a lot of attention. The actress wrote 'Congratulations' indicating that Arjun Bijlani has won the show. In addition, if rumours are to be believed then Arjun is said to be the winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Well, the news of Arjun winning KKK11 has been trending on social media for quite some time now and it's just a matter of few days when the fans will get to see who the winner is.