Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana is slated to be released this Friday. However, some critics have already come out with their reviews of the movie.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana features Sonakshi, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Badshah among others. The comedy drama is based on the issue of lack of sex education in India.

Some initial reviews of the movie have come out, which suggest that Khandaani Shafakhana is an average film with a good message but not much entertainment.

It is being said that the film does not have enough humour to hook the audience. However, the subject of the movie is being appreciated.

Here is what the critics' review and rating of Khandaani Shafakhana:

Khaleej Times: Bollywood movies like Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan have tackled similar topics, though they were all male-driven. If you enjoy movies that raise awareness about sensitive issues with a heavy dose of humour, you'd love this. (3*/5*)

Gulf News: While the message behind this film is laudable, it isn't always exciting. If you are hoping that this movie will end with a big bang, you are mistaken. (2*/5*)

Cine Talkers: The Movie Khandaani Shafakhana is strange at the title but thanks to the taboo issue, one may not find masses turning for the film. Although the makers have tried to add humor in it but at the end of the day, it did not help the film in a big way. (3*/5*)

