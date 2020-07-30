As the popularity of the Khadi face masks grows across the country due to its fine quality and affordable price, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has received a prestigious purchase order from Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for the supply of 1.80 lakh face masks.

The IRCS masks will be made of 100 per cent double-twisted handcrafted cotton fabric in brown colour with red piping, the KVIC said.

The KVIC has especially designed these double-layered cotton masks for the IRCS as per the samples provided by them. As per KVIC, the mask will have a suitably printed IRCS logo on the left side and the Khadi India tag on the right side and the supply will begin by next month.

Execution of this order will require over 20,000 meter of fabric

The execution of this order will require over 20,000 meter of fabric which will generate 9,000 additional man-days for the Khadi artisans, the KVIC said. Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the purchase order from the IRCS and said the massive demand of Khadi face masks is a major step in the direction of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

"This order will help our Khadi artisans produce more yarn and fabric and will further add to their income in these difficult times," Saxena said. So far KVIC has sold over 10 lakh face masks which include double layered cotton masks and triple-layered silk masks. The biggest order for face masks that the KVIC received was from the Jammu and Kashmir government for seven lakh masks that was delivered on time.

Approximately 1 lakh meter of Cotton fabric worth over Rs one crore and nearly 2,000 meters of silk fabric of different colours and prints have been used in making these masks. KVIC received repeat orders from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister's Office, Central government ministries and general public through KVIC's e-portal.

KVIC has supplied over 20,000 face masks to the Indian Railways too.

Apart from the sale, KVIC has distributed nearly 10 lakh Khadi masks for free to the district authorities through its Khadi institutions across the country.

"Face Masks are the most critical tool to fight the corona pandemic. These masks prepared from double twisted Khadi fabric not only meet the quality and scale of demand but are cost effective, breathable, washable, reusable and bio-degradable," Saxena added.