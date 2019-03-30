The MESCOM (Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) office in Bhadravati taluk in Shivamogga district in Karnataka has a received a threat letter allegedly from a of Yash. Fearing power cut during the premiere of the Rocking Star's blockbuster KGF, the craze fan has sent a letter to the office.

Yash's blockbuster movie KGF is ready for its first premiere as the movie will be telecast on Colors TV on Saturday, 30 March, at 7 pm. In the letter dated 21/3/2019, the sender has warned the officials not to cut the power on the evening of the film's screening under political pressure.

It comes after the power cut during Darshan and Yash's campaign for Sumalatha, who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Mandya constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election..

Her supporters had claimed that the officials from the electricity department in Mandya were forced to take such measure to reduce the reach of her campaign by the stars. Also, it was alleged that cable network was also disconnected at the same time.

Fearing such act might be repeated during KGF premiere, the fan has sent the letter. "We will set your office on fire," the sender allegedly warned the MESCOM officials.

The executive engineer from Bhadravati has confirmed to the International Business Times that they received the anonymous letter.

KGF is a feather in close to 80-year history of Kannada movie. The movie, cutting across language barriers, was simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. Notably, it became the first Kannada film to see the light of the day.

The movie, which was made with the budget of Rs 40 crore, grossed over Rs 200+ crore at the worldwide box office. In Karnataka alone, the movie has earned over Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, the movie had a formal pooja for the second instalment of Yash's KGF. The script for the sequel has been locked in and the shooting commences in April.

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are the new additions to the cast.