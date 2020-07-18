It has been 12 triumphant years since Yash's debut film Moggina Manasu created quite the stir among the audience owing to Yash's critical and spectacular performance in the film! The journey may have been a long one but it has been a rather successful one. The Rocking Star left the audiences amazed with his remarkable portrayal as 'Rahul' and received immense appreciation and admiration.

Ever since then there has been no stopping for our superstar. Yash's dedication and passion have taken his craft to another level and with every project, his fandom has just multiplied. He enjoys an unparalleled fandom. He has created a huge impact with his performances in many successful movies like Modalasala, Rajadhani, Kirataka, Drama, Googly, Raja Huli, Gajakesari, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and Masterpiece. Of late, the actor's portrayal as Rocky in KGF: Chapter 1 has struck a chord with the audiences and has become a feather in his cap.

With Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 massive success, the anticipation for its sequel is already peak high. Fans can't wait to watch Yash on the celluloid again, mesmerizing them with his action-fueled and charismatic character of Rocky.

KGF 2 stars Yash along with actor Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist in the film. The movie is scheduled for release on 23 October.