The fans of Yash and Radhika Pandit have been pleading them non-stop to share the photos of their baby. After making them wait for five months, the celebrity couple first revealed the picture on Twitter on May 7.

Now, Radhika Pandit has revealed the first video of her daughter exactly six months after her birth. She shared the clip with a caption, "Verified Our baby YR turns 6 months today.. she is half way to turning one!! Time flies for sure. Here is a tiny glimpse of her on this special day! Of course this video was shot when she was 3months old. She is our blessing, our angel ♥️ #radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S : thank you Saniya for styling her and Bhuvan n Manish for capturing ! [sic]"

The clip is now winning the hearts of the fans. Even celebrities too have responded to the clip. Notably, Anupama Gowda, former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant and actress, wrote, "She is so adorable ma'am [sic]."

However, the couple has maintained a lot of suspense over the name of their daughter. For now, she is being referred to as YR, the first letter of Yash and Radhika. But it did not stop the media from speculating the name.

Going by the rumours, Yashika was considered as their daughter name, but the couple denied the rumours.

Radhika and Yash had started their acting career with the TV serial, Nandagokul. They also made their debut in films together, with Shashank's Moggina Manasu in 2008. The actors had also worked together in films like Drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward.

After being in love for over five years, they tied the knot as per the Brahmins-Gowda customs in 2016. Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their first baby on December 2.