Yash had played a major role in Sumalatha Ambareesh's victory in the recently-held Lok Sabha election from the Mandya constituency. He along with Challenging Star Darshan had relentlessly campaigned for her against Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy .

During the course of campaign, the KGF actor had handled the tricky situations with ease and gave befitting replies to the rivals who tried to corner him. The political observers had the views that he has the skills to enter politics and with a good image he might foray into politics, a few tabloids had speculated.

Now, a rumour on social media is doing rounds stating that Yash is planning to bring her into politics. Yes, going by the posts she would contest from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which is presently represented by HD Kumaraswamy's nephew Prajwal Revanna (son of minister Revanna).

The fans of Yash have no complains over it and have happily welcomed the news. The rumours have also made people recall her movie Kaddipudi with Shivaraj Kumar where she entered politics under difficult situation.

The Truth:

Radhika Pandit is currently enjoying every bit of her motherhood. Our sources have strongly denied the speculations stating that there is no truth to it as she wants people to remember her as an actress and "nothing else."