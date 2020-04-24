Rocking Star Yash had gone allout to promote his KGF: Chapter 1. The Rocking Star had travelled lots of cities across the country to talk about his dream project. In the process, he had given plenty of interviews to the media houses – from websites to electronic media.

Here, we are revisting one such interview where Yash had given answers one word or sentence answers about Sandalwood and Bollywood stars. In the course, he makes an interesting confession about not liking Ranveer Singh as an actor till Padmavaat.

Note: We are bringing you the comments made by him on celebs. The full video of the interview can found immediately after the text ends:

Puneeth Rajkumar: I would call him MJ. He is a wonderful dancer.

Sudeep: I would call him DTS. His voice is very unique.

Diganth: We all call him doodh peda. He is fair and handsome. So, we call him doodh peda.

Darshan: We can call him macho.

Upendra: Brainy. We can call him genius.

Amitabh Bachchan: Baap of acting.

Shah Rukh Khan: Smart and Sharp.

Salman Khan: Bindaas. Dabangg.

Akshay Kumar: Disciplined.

Farhan Akhtar: Very creative and passionate filmmaker.

A Bollywood director you wish to work with?

Rajkumar Hirani. He is a wonderful filmmaker. I love his scripts. His stories are close to life, very realistic. Very positive. It brings out lots of happiness. It brings out lots of realistic emotions in you. So, its very nice. I love his work.

One Bollywood star you look upto?

Ranbir Kapoor is good. Ranveer Singh is also excellent actor. In fact, both of them are good. I saw Sanju, he has done a wonderful job. In Khiljis role Ranveer has done an amazing job.

Initially, I never used to like Ranveer Singh, but after these two movies - Bajirao Mastani and Padmavaat - I started admiring his work.

Who is your favourite female co-star, apart from your wife?

She is my all-time favourite. See, you don't have favourites yaar. Everybody is good. Amoolya.

One Bollywood actress you'd like to make a debut with in Bollywood?

Deepika, since she is from Bengaluru.