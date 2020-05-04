Yash, who is at home due to the lockdown imposed by the government over the Coronavirus outbreak, is spending a lot of time with his children, these days. The KGF star is enjoying every bit of this break.

Talking with The Times of India, Yash said, "It is a wonderful phase. Kids not only bring a lot of happiness, but also a different side of me. I have been enjoying this time with them. In fact, Ayra now has a routine that she has to feed me. She has become a mother to me - daughters are like that,"

The Rocky Bhai stated that his son is very demanding. The actor says, "He doesn't sleep until I do. Both Radhika and I have to sleep with him. Even if it is way past his bed time, he stays awake till we join him. And then, he wakes up at night and can be very loud when he wants to be,"

The 34-year old now reveals the impact of the lockdown on his daughter. Yash adds that whenever the doors are opened Ayra tries to go out of the house. "She keeps running all the time. It may be because of the lockdown, as we aren't going out anywhere. She is also sensing that no one is going out, so, whenever she sees an opportunity to go out or someone opens the door, she runs," the KGF star says.

The Mr and Mrs Ramachari actor further claims that Ayra wants to go out in the open air and they take for a walk daily to make her happy.

Radhika Pandit and Yash turned the parents of baby girl in December 2018 and they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in October 2019. They have named their daughter, Ayra, but the name of their son is yet to be revealed.

The first picture of their son was released a dew days ago.