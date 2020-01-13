The KGF Star Yash celebrated his birthday recently and is the superstar with massive popularity. The actor can easily pull off the role of a lover, action hero and the projects are the proof of the same.

Over the years, be it for his movie release, festival celebrations, birthday celebration or just about anything else, the fans have thronged in great numbers to always come and see him and spend time with him. This time as well, actor Yash has a birthday which was larger than life.

The 34-year-old actor celebrated his birthday by having a greater than life celebration where the actor met his all of his fans and had an amazing time with all of them. A fan also made a cake weighing 5000 kilos to show his love and affection for the actor Yash.

KGF: Chapter 1

In 2019, KGF: Chapter 1 received a hulking success and was loved by everyone and the actor has wholeheartedly thanked his fans for making it a huge success. The actor also said that it is because of the love of fans he has got such massive success.

For their superstar's birthday, the entire city was present and it's known as one of the biggest celebrations of sandalwood. Setting world records, from 216 feet cutout installations to 5000 kilograms of the cake was cut by the fans and all we can say is, fan frenzy at its best!

However, all his fans were waiting to see the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 and Yash had confirmed to release it on his birthday. But days before this occasion, director Neel Prashanth announced that he would not be able to do it and he apologised to his fans. Instead, he released it second look poster which featured Rocky bhai leading a gang of people who toiled hard at the Kolar Gold Fields. Everyone is excited to catch him on the screens.