Yash, who has become a heartthrob of youths across India following massive success of KGF: Chapter 1, will be giving a boost to Chiranjeevi's upcoming mega-budget movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Rocking Star has extended his support to the Ram Charan-produced movie by turning narrator for the film.

As per the media reports, Yash has done voice over for the Kannada version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Indeed, he is said to be the narrator in the Sandalwood version. Rajinikanth and Mohanlal have done voiceover for the Tamil and Malayalam versions, respectively.

Yash is one of the big names of Sandalwood and his presence is expected to add huge value to the flick, which is likely to become the first major film to be dubbed into Kannada and to have a simultaneous release.

For decades, Sandalwood had opposed dubbing and only after the intervention of the Competition Commission of India, it was lifted a few years ago. In the last two years, a couple of movies from Tamil have been dubbed in Kannada and met with decent response.

Coming back to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the Surender Reddy-directorial has Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep playing an important role. Chiranjeevi appears in the title role and entire story is centered around him.

The film is based on the Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are in the key roles.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will simultaneously release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada on 2 October. The film has Amit Trivedi's music, Julius Packiam's backround score, Sreekar Prasad's editing and R Rathnavelu's cinematography.