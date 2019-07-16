Yash and Radhika Pandit may be husband and wife, but the couple does not interfere or influence each other into accept/reject the offers coming their way. The Rocking Star revealed the secret at the trailer launch function of his wife's upcoming movie Aadi Lakshmi Puraana.

"From the beginning, neither I have tried to influence to accept any film nor she has done it with me. We discuss, but do not try to influence each other's decision making. I asked Rockline sir to approach her directly when he expressed his wish to cast her in Aadi Lakshmi Puraana," Yash, who was first to heard the story of the film based on the suggestion given by Suhasini, said.

The KGF star says that they have rejected each other's films in the past if the scripts had failed to impress them. And she picked Aadi Lakshmi Puraana on its merits and not just because he liked the script, he adds.

Yash further says that he has been missing her on-screen. "Although we are together, I have been missing her on-screen. She is a fantastic actress and it is a treat to watch her on-screen," he said.

Explaining why she is a better actor than him, Yash, on a lighter note, said, "She has won more Filmfare Awards than me and also has won Karnataka State Award,"

"She chides me if I ask her for improvisation saying 'do not treat me the way you treat other actors. Just tell me what needs to be done. Remember, I too can act'," he reveals about their funny arguments when they work together.

The Rocking Star ends on the note that he will not allow his wife to sacrifice her career for family. "I assure everyone that I will not let her talent go waste," he ends.