Yash has been on an all-time high post the success of KGF, He has turned into a national icon and has become a fan favourite. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 which is scheduled to hit screens next year.

The film is one of the most anticipated films by his fans, the film also has a huge star cast of Ananth Nag, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt will play the role of the antagonist.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing a character called Adheera. The teaser of the second chapter of the upcoming Kannada action-drama KGF, which stars Yash in the lead, will be released on the occasion of actor Yash's birthday on January 8.

Another Pan Indian film in the Making?

The latest buzz from the industry is that Yash has in talks with Kannada super hit Mufti's director Narthan for his next project. Apparently, the film will be a pan-Indian outing just like the KGF series. This as-yet-untitled film will be going on floors in the first half of 2021. More details will be out after KGF Chapter 2's release. However, an official announcement is awaited from the makers and it is not clear what the film will be about.