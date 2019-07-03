Aftab Khan, who designed promotional campaign KGF through FilmyGyan, is coming up with new coming up another brand platform on Instagram for the publicity of upcoming big-ticket Indian movies.

When he was starting FilmyGyan, Aftab Khan was clear that he aimed to make it big in the digital media. Today, this platform is one of the leading social media entertainment brands which has more than 10 million followers on Instagram and Facebook together. It keeps the audience updated about the latest happenings, gossips and updates about Bollywood celebrities and movies and the entertainment world.

Besides, Aftab Khan also designs the promotional campaign for films. He creates content for mainstream Bollywood movies which are used for the promotions by the actors and directors. Some of his work as a promotional designer includes popular films like Fukrey 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, KGF and many others.

Aftab Khan is also an influencer and he wants to create more content that will influence and encourage people to do best in their life and work on their goals and passion. The content he wants to give out to people is not just about entertainment related but also very helpful and motivating.

Through his social media pages, Aftab Khan shares interesting stories. Understanding the psychology of people and through the art of storytelling, Aftab Khan truly knows what kind of content the audience expects and uses it to create the related promotional content for the movies.

With all this success, Aftab Khan has no stopping. He is building one of the biggest influencer networks called @fin.network. Through @fin.network, a lot of influencers and brands can integrate. Aftab's aim to create this network is that he doesn't want the work of influencers to look merely like sponsoring or ads, but he wants to create a platform that will give a brand value to the influencers.