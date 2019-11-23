Sandalwood star Yash has spoken about the fans' constant request to give updates about his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2, and how the first instalment became the pride of Kannadigas.

Yash considers the success of KGF: Chapter 1 was given to the identity of Kannadigas. "We were inferior about the movies being made in Sandalwood and KGF helped Kannadigas to overcome such feelings," But he refuses to boast about the second instalment of KGF.

Talking about the fans's constant complaints on not giving updates about the film, the 33-year ol actor claims, "Publicity is something which should happen on its own. This is people's movie which has gained its strength from the public's love and support,"

Yash's Request to Fans

On a lighter note, Rocky Bhai also requested fans to have patience and not to target the film's executive producer Karthik Gowda on Twitter.

"Our executive producer is being trolled by fans even for his personal posts. Whenever he meets me he complains about the torture he faces from their hands on social media sites. I assure the fans of commencing the promotions at the appropriate time," Yash adds.

KGF: Chapter 1 turned out to be Massive Hit

The first instalment became the all-time biggest hit at the box office in Sandalwood history. Released in five languages, the Prashanth Neel-directorial grossed over Rs 225 crore at the worldwide box office.

The second instalment has become bigger after Sanjay Dutt is brought on board. Yesteryear actress Raveena Tandon, who had played the female lead in Upendra, is said to be doing an important role in the KGF 2. Formal announcement is awaited on it.

The sequel is scheduled for release in April 2020. The shooting is happening in Hyderabad and the makers have plans to complete it by the end of January 2019.