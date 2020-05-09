The makers of KGF: Chapter 1 are ready to take legal action against a Telugu TV channel for illegally playing the movie. A channel named Every^ has allegedly telecast the Tollywood version of the Prashanth Neel-directorial flick.

Illegal Telecast

Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of the film, has confirmed on Twitter that they will sue the channel and have proper evidence for the illegally playing the film. "A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same,"

The Telugu version of KGF is yet to have its TV premiere and the makers are yet to sell the digital rights. Every^ , a local Telugu channel, without seeking the permission fro the producer, has telecast the movie, recently.

The Culture Prevalent Across South India

This is a culture prevalent across South India. The local channels are known for showing no respect for the intellectual property rights and illegally telecast movies, cutting across language barriers to attract viewers.

It may be recalled that the owners a few local channels in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the intellectual property rights enforcement and seized the offices of the channels, earlier.

KGF Success

Coming back to KGF, this is one of the biggest hits at the box office in 2018. The Prashanth Neel's creation, which was distributed by Varahi Chalana Chitram in Andhra and Telangana, had grossed over Rs 20 crore from the two states.

Globally, the Yash-starrer has earned over Rs 225 crore which tells the success story of the multilingual film.

KGF 2 in Making

Now, the second part of KGF is in the making. The shooting has been happening without hurdles, but the lockdown imposed by the centre to prevent the spread of Coronavirus has halted the team from completing the shoot.

With the makers eyeing Dasara, the tech team has a daunting task of wrapping up the majority of the production work in a short time.