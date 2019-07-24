After churning out action feasts, Prashanth Neel seems to be taking a break from his favourite genre. The filmmaker is rumoured to be keen on trying a subject which is fresh and challenging for him.

Reports emerging from Tollywood circle says that Prashanth Neel is planning a musical dance film, which will be funded by Mythri Movie Makers. Jr NTR is one of the few dancers actors, who can dance really well in Tollywood. It has to be noted that he is a trained Kuchipudi dancer.

As the director and the actor are familiar with Telugu and Kannada languages, the duo is rumoured to be doing a bilingual flick. They are expected to join hands for the said project later next year, once finishing their present commitments.

Prashanth Neel's previous two movies (Ugramm and KGF: Chapter 1) and ongoing film (KGF: Chapter 2) are mass entertainers, glorifying both the heroes and villains. His decision to make a musical dance film comes as a welcome change to his fans.

Currently, Jr NTR is busy with SS Rajamouli's multilingual film RRR and this project keeps him busy for the next 12 months. The makers have plans to release the flick in mid-2020.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is busy with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. This film too is planned for release next summer.

With both Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel planning to team up after the biggies like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, the audience will have high hopes on the proposed project.