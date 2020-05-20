Prashanth Neel's film with Junior NTR is almost confirmed. The latest buzz is that the filmmaker, who is preparing for the project even as he is busy with the post-production works of his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2, is being paid a bomb to direct his multilingual movie, which will be made in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Reports in Kannada media say that Prashanth Neel is preparing for a multilingual movie like his KGF series. Mythri Movie Makers are funding the project. It has made successful movies like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Rangasthalam and Dear Comrade on its banner.

Big Pay-check

Mythri Movie Makers have now signed Prashanth Neel and offered him a big pay-check. If the reports are to be believed, he has recieved Rs 2 crore as advance. The full remuneration for the Jr NTR-starrer has not been revealed.

Currently, Junior NTR is busy with SS Rajamouli's mega-budget movie RRR. The movie is scheduled for release in January 2021. With the lockdown delaying the shoots, the release might be pushed further.

Junior NTR's Next

After completing this film, Junior NTR is said to be joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas. It is only after this movie, he will be moving on to Prashanth Neel's movie.

Whereas Prashanth Neel's complete focus is on KGF 2, which stars Rocking Star Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the leads. This film is scheduled for release on 23 October to coincide with the Navaratri celebration.

It was reported that even this movie might be delayed, but Karthik Gowda, executive producer of KGF 2, clarified that the movie would release on time. The director is expected work on the project after the Yash-starrer hits the screens.