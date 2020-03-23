The shooting of Prashanth Neel's much-hyped KGF: Chapter 2 has been stopped over Coronavirus scare. It has given unexpected break for the cast and crew of the multilingual movie.

In this frustrating times, Prashanth Neel took a break from the shooting to interact with his fans. He had a chat with his followers on social media site where he was bombarded with plenty of questions pertaining to professional and personal lives.

A fan told Prashanth Neel that he looks cute withou a beard, but the director confessed that his wife likes a bearded look. Hence, he does not consider removing it. The fans of Prabhas, Yash, SS Rajamouli, Vijay and

Check out interesting questions and his response during the chat. {Note: the text is not edited}

Can we expect you and Yash working together again after KGF?

Definitely.

One word about Prabhas.

Darling.

One word about Sudeep.

Larger than life.

Can we expect a film with Prabhas?

Never say no. Don't know what the future has in store.

One word about NTR.

Irreplaceable.

One word about RRR?

Magnanimous.

One word about SS Rajamouli.

The Path maker.

One word about Pawan Kalyan.

Unmatchable.

Telugu movies that you are waiting.

RRR, AA20, CHIRU152.

One word about Yash.

Best Actor a director can ask for.

One word about Puneeth Rajkumar.

Unmatchable energy.

Meanwhile, the movie release has been rescheduled. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer was supposed to be released in April. However, the makers have announced recently that it will see the light of the day on 23 December.