Rocky Bhai is all set to take over Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight. The film is currently weaving magic at the box office by cashing in Rs 500 crores across the globe. The latest to join the KGF fan list is team RCB.

Preparations are in full swing for the special screening of KGF Chapter 2 at the RCB bio bubble tonight. The official handle of the team posted an announcement sharing the BTS preparations. It seems that Royal Challengers Of Bangalore are all set to relish the on-screen presence of Rocky Yash. The social media handle of the prominent cricket team read " KGF Chapter 2 Special Premiere at the RCB Bio Bubble tonight & we're all set for the blockbuster! Here's a sneak peek. More to follow..."

The Yash-starrer opened to positive reviews at the box office on Thursday. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the dark thriller is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

Interestingly, the KGF craze is not restrained to South India. The film has become a massive hit even in the North market overtaking many top Bollywood flicks. In three days of release, KGF's Hindi version crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. It has become the biggest Hindi opener in India with a net collection of Rs 53.95 crore. It beat the previous best of War which had made a net collection of Rs 53.25 crore and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore).

Overall, the film sealed the third biggest Indian opening with Rs 116 crore followed by SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 134 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 121 crore). The film is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

The film also became the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb with a rating of 9.6/10. Almost 46,000 users rated the film with 87.5 percent giving it a 10 star.