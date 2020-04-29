Raveena Tandon has come forward to help the family of a victim who was killed in the Palghar mob-lynching, recently. She is set to provide financial assistance to the education of two daughters of the Mumbai-based driver Nilesh Telgade (30) who died along with two sadhus of the Juna Akhada.

"Happy 2 infm tht my friend Film Actor/Activist @TandonRaveena hs assured support fr the education of both daughters of Nilesh Telgade who ws killed in Palghar n wl also support financially thru her Rudra foundation.She hs spoken to other frnds to support Nilesh's family Folded hands. [sic]," Krishna Hegde, former MLA and senior BJP leader, tweeted.

Palghar Incident

On 16 April, in Maharashtra's Palghar district, about 125 kilometres from Mumbai, witnessed horrific case of mob killing where two sadhus and their driver proceeding from Nashik to Surat, were lynched by a 200-strong mob in a police vehicle amid rumours that they were robbers or kidnappers.

The mob also attacked the policemen and damaged two police vans, including one in which the Sadhus were shifted by the police.Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, 70, Sushilgiri Maharaj, 30, from the Shree Panch Dashnam Juna-Akhada order, and their driver Nilesh Telwade, 30, were killed in the incident.

So far, around 110 people from the surrounding villages, including many with political affiliations, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Raveena Tandon's Initiate

On the other hand, Raveena Tandon has initiated a campaign on Instagram #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum which aims to raise awareness about the violence against healthcare workers.On the professional front, the actress has worked with Rocking Star Yash in his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2.