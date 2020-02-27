Rocking Star Yash has requested Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to construct a film city in the state. The actor also stated that the state has abundance of talents, which require encouragement and infrastructure for it to flourish.

Speaking at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), Yash started his speech by recalling the days when he used to attend the film festivals held in Pallavi theatre and said. "I got interested in films from a very young age. It gave me a purpose in life, name, fame and everything. We have come together to celebrate it here,"

The Rocky Bhai says, "In this stage, I request Chief Minister to construct a film city in Karnataka. We have talented men in the state. They are spirited and have dreams. We need to encourage them. For decades, we have been reading about lands being allotted, but without any progress due to which we are forced to go outside,"

"Please encourage us sir, we will repay the investment through taxes. Kannada film industry will grow. You spoke about the great era of Sandalwood in 70s. There are talented men here between us and all they need is opportunities," the 34-year old added.

Yash also said that filmmakers here are trying to match up with the standards of other film industries without proper infrastructure. "We have peoples who learn the art like Ekalavya. They are learning filmmaking by watching movies made in other industries. So, we need good film institute too," he further said.

"I am sure if encouraged, the talent from Karnataka can rule the Indian cinema," the actor, who is busy with Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2, ended.

The Sandalwood's wish to have a film city in Karnataka has been a dream for four decades now. With change in the guards in the state, the plans keep changing. The latest proposal is to construct at Roerich and Devika Rani Estate in Kanakapura.