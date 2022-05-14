Here is a good news for the fans of Yash and KGF franchise. Producer Vijay Kiragandur has revealed that the third part of KGF is on the cards.

He has claimed that they have plans to create 'Marvel-style' universe with new characters. The shooting of the third part of KGF will begin in October.

"Director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Salaar (starring Prabhas). Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF3 after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024," he is quoted as saying by Dainik Bhaskar.

On asking whether the KGF 3 will have fresh faces along with Yash, the producer said, "Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily."

By the end of KGF 2, there was a hint about the third part of the movie.

The Yash-starrer has become the biggest box office hit in the post-pandemic era. The movie has minted over Rs 1100 crore. The first instalment had grossed over Rs 225 crore. It has become the biggest hit at the box office in the post-pandemic era.

Here is the list of highest grossing films in India: