Coming summer will be a great time for the cine-goers as there are quite a few big movies releasing in the coming months. Notable among them are Thalapathy Vijay's Master, Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. So, how is the craze for the three movies? Which is the most-eagerly awaited film among the three by Kollywood cine-goers? This article tries to explain it.

Master at number 1, but...

Many YouTube channels are talking to random people to understand their pulse. The surveys clearly have come up with surprising results. The first preference for watching for the majority is Master, but interestingly, KGF: Chapter 1 is the second most-preferred film. If we go by 'Movie Shutter' channel, out of 10, five people have taken the name of Thalapathy Vijay's movie, four have expressed that they are waiting for the Yash's movie, while only one is looking forward for Soorarai Pottru release.

Massive Craze for KGF 2

Vijay is one of the biggest stars in Tamil Nadu and his movie taking the first place has not come as a surprise, but the fact that Kollywood fans waiting for KGF: Chapter 2, which is orginally made in Kannada film industry, is astonishing part of the story. The first part had done a good business in the state. Well, it had good reach through TV and Amazon Prime. Not to ignore, the first instalment was leaked online on the release date itself and one cannot measure the reach of the piracy. In other ways, it is turning out to be a boon for the Yash-starrer as there is massive craze on the second part of the flick in Tamil Nadu.

Soorarai Pottru, the Dark Horse

Last but not the least, Suriya's recent movies have failed to live up to the expectations. As a result, there is less expectation riding on the movie when compared to other two films. But we cannot write off the flick as less expectations come as a boon to movies, at times. In fact, the trade analysts say that it is a dark horse and one cannot ignore the Sudha Kongara-directorial movie.

Master

Master is a crime thriller packed with action and comedy. Vijay plays the role of a professor and paired up with Malavika Mohanan. He has teamed up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has impressed the audience with his previous films like Maanagaram and Kaithi.

KGF 2

It is a pan-Indian movie, written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It is the most eagerly-awaited film across the country. The first instalment was a blockbuster. So, the expectation on the sequel has increased manifold this time.

Soorarai Pottru

Suriya has teamed up with Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. It is a movie based on GR Gopinath, Air Deccan founder. This film is likely to release clash directly with Master on 9 April.