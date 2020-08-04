The KGF team is ready to resume the last leg of shooting amid Covid-19 scare. The team has already completed 90 percent of the shoot and the remaining portions will be filmed in two blocks.

A Huge Set

A massive set has been erected at Minerva Mills where the team has planned 15-day shoot. "We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and they will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed," Karthik Gowda, executive director of KGF 2 is quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The first part of the shooting will begin in the third week of August and the second block (10 days) of the shooting will resume after a short break.

The makers have set their eyes on Dasara festival for KGF 2 release. The completion of the shoot was delayed due to the lockdown which came to effect in March 2020. Without wasting time, the team has utilized the break to work on the post-production works.

Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Treat

Last week, the makers had unveiled a poster of Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of his birthday. It has met with fantastic response from the fans. "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support! #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook. [sic]" Sanjay Dutt unveiled the poster on his social media page.

Sanjay Dutt's Inputs

According to KGF director Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt had a big role in his look design. "We wanted to show the actor menacingly, and we decided to go with a Viking look. Sanjay sir has put a lot of effort and thought into it personally. His input has been huge," the daily quotes him as saying.