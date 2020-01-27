Ten months of extensive shooting of Yash's much-hyped movie KGF: Chapter 2 will soon come to an end. Director Prashanth Neel has completed around 80 percent of filming and the last phase of shooting will commence soon.

KGF Shooting

The makers of the movie launched KGF 2 in a simple event in Bengaluru in March 2019. Since then, KGF 2 has been shot in Hyderabad, Kolar, Bengaluru, Kadapa and a few other places. Currently, a short segment is being filmed in Mysuru in which Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and a few other artistes are taking part.

Thereafter, the KGF film unit will head for a long schedule in Hyderabad. According to the reports, the makers want to complete the shooting by the end of February after which the post-production works in multiple languages will commence.

KGF 2 Much Bigger than Predecessor

The second part of Prashanth Neel-directorial is much bigger in terms of budget and grandeur. "The first part was started without the idea of a pan-India release. In the places where we used have 2000 people per scene, we are now having 5000 people," the Rocking Star had revealed in an earlier interview, indicating the major changes, which have gone through in the second part of KGF, in the making of the film.

KGF 2 Teaser

The delay in the shooting has also forced the makers postpone the release of KGF 2 teaser. It was scheduled to be unveiled on 8 January on the occasion of Yash's birthday. The teaser failed to be out on the said date as the team could not take some time out from the busy shooting schedules to cut a teaser, leaving the legion of Rocky Bhai's fans fuming and disappointed.

The new teaser from Hombale Films-funded KGF: Chapter 2 release date is yet to be announced and there is a possibility of it arriving, next month.