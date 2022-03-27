Sandalwood is set to witness 2022's biggest event of the year as the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have organised the trailer launch function in Bengaluru. The media from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Bollywood are participating in the event.

More importantly, some of the big names from the industry will be attending the KGF: Chapter 2 trailer launch function. It is being hosted by Bollywood's leading filmmaker Karan Johar. He has flown down to Bengaluru for this occasion.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is playing an important role in KGF 2, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is also distributing KGF 2 in Kerala, and others are attending the event.

The Hindi version of KGF 2 trailer will be launched by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, Malayalam version by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamil version by Suriya and Telugu version by Ram Charan.

Shivaraj Kumar is the chief guest at the event.

It will be out online at 6.40 pm.

Where to Watch KGF 2 Trailer Launch Event Online?

As it is an indoor event, the makers have choose not to invite the fans to KGF 2 trailer launch. Nonetheless, people across the world can watch the event live on the official page of Hombale Films.