The first look poster of KGF: Chapter 2 was unveiled on 21 December, 2019, to coincide with the first anniversary celebration of its first instalment. In less than a month since its release, the makers are reportedly prepping up to give one more treat to the fans of the Rocking Star Yash.

The first teaser from KGF: Chapter 2 will be out on 8 January. You have guessed it right. To double the birthday celebration of Yash, the makers are said to be planning to release it on the Rocking Star's special day. However, an official word is awaited on it.

In an event last month, Rocking Star Yash had confirmed about releasing the teaser of KGF 2 on the occasion of his birthday. However, the makers have not announced their plans yet. As there is only a few days left for his special day, uncertainty over its release has loomed in the minds of the fans. Normally, the production makes such announcements well in advance.

Meanwhile, the shooting of KGF 2 is in progress in Kadapa district in Andhra. On Friday, 3 January, 1000s of fans from across the place had gathered to get a glimpse of the shooting and many got selfies with the Rocking Star.

On the other hand, the fans of Rocky Bhai in Karnataka are gearing up for his birthday in a big way. If TV reports are to be believed, he is going to cut a cake weighing 5000 kilograms. Last year, he had not taken part in the celebration, but the fans have convinced him to be part of the celebration this year.

Coming back to Yash's KGF 2, the movie will release in the second half of 2020.