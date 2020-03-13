The makers of Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 have put an end to the rumours on the release date of the movie. The multilingual movie will release on 23 October to coincide with Dasara celebration.

The release date is announced by Yash with a dialogue in the clip. He says, "May I come in?" Also a poster has been released which has an intriguing visual with a silhouette of Yash holding a gun in his right hand on it, with an entire blood-red background around it. The poster says 'May I come In...' and we already feel the chills. The new release date is 23rd October 2020 and the poster is again screaming action to it!

The film, which was launched exactly a year ago (13 March 2019), was initially planned for release in April 2020. Later, there were speculations of the Yash-starrer hitting the screens in July after SS Rajamouli's much-awaited RRR was postponed.

In the last couple of days, unofficially the news was out that KGF 2 will be released on 23 October.

KGF: Chapter 1 was a blockbuster movie that took the popularity of Yash to new heights and made a pan-Indian star. The movie minted over Rs 225 crore from all versions (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi).

The second instalment had got bigger with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joining the cast. Interestingly, the Munna Bhai had hesitation to accept the offer when he was approached to act in the first part.

A source tells, "The Bollywood actor was approached by the makers and he had heard the story. He was also impressed with the narration, but he refused to accept the offer as it was just a small role in the first instalment. Indeed, just a scene or two which made him little cautious,"

"Sanjay Dutt was unsure of the fate that KGF would meet. Many times what happens is the first part fails at the box office, the follow-up film fails to take off. So, the actor did not accept the film, but once he saw the output of the first instalment and following the gigantic success of KGF 1, he did not have second thoughts about doing the sequel," the person in the know had told The International Business Times, earlier.

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Adheera, the sibling of Suryavardhan, the late emperor of Kolar Gold Mines. In the first part, Garuda, son of Suryvardhan, made an unsuccessful attempt to kill him and he went into hiding.

Whereas Raveena Tandon will be seen in the role of Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister.